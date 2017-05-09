Katrina Kaif stepped out of the screen because the film threw her out. See pics

Katrina Kaif might have remained all poised when it’s about facing the cameras. But her friends have always revealed that she is a rather fun-loving person in real life, a side of her personality that she seldom brings out during interviews and fan interactions. But we saw a sneak-peek when she came on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan recently. But above all else, thanks to her social media debut, the different facets of her personality is slowly getting revealed, and her fans are discovering new facets of her personality every day. Katrina’s set of new pictures on Facebook and Instagram add to the collection of her candid clicks.

Katrina, who recently wrapped up the shooting of her much-delayed project Jagga Jasoos opposite Ranbir Kapoor, shared a click on both Facebook and Instagram. Captioned as, “I just stepped out of the screen #thefilmthrewmeout 🎥 Picture concept by snoopy,” the pic has Katrina posing in front of what looks like a theater screen and has the spotlight on her. In another click, which she posted on Monday, the star is riding a bicycle, and looks as fresh as ever.

Check out the pictures Katrina Kaif shared on social media here.

Kat might be the last among her contemporaries to take to social media, but she has already made a mark in the short span of her debut. The actor joined Facebook a few months back. Then she surprised everyone by coming on Instagram too, and what followed was a bombardment of starry welcome she received from her friends and colleagues from the film industry. Shah Rukh Khan even said that she has made Instagram a ‘prettier’ place.

Katrina is currently busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, in which she is reuniting with Salman Khan. the film is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

