Katrina Kaif slapped Ranbir Kapoor, made him cry. Watch video

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor have been promoting their film Jagga Jasoos. As a part of this, the two of them went live on Facebook where Jagga and Jughead aka Katrina Kaif answered questions from their fans. While posting a selfie, Katrina had mentioned the name of Jughead and she did it again during Facebook live. This made us wonder who is referring to. You see, Jughead is a character who loved to eat and we thought this could be Anurag Basu. But today we came to know that while Jagga is Ranbir, Jughead is Katrina Kaif herself. Apparently, the actor’s friend Anurag gave her the name because she loved to eat, and just like Jughead is also a little eccentric.

Katrina and Ranbir were rumoured to have been going out at one time too. Seeing the two of them annoying each other was like watching Tom & Jerry. While Ranbir Singh made comments that sounded like he was a little too self-obsessed, Katrina’s sarcastic remarks showed us her sense of humour. So when Kat made the Tamasha actor cry on Facebook live, it was hilarious. It was just like watching Jerry at Tom all the time.

It was not serious either. Apparently, Ranbir is really good at this trick where he can instantly shed a tear. And he did. The two raced to answer all the questions that they got, but Ranbir seemed slightly envious of all the attention that Kat was getting.

Watch | Katrina Kaif and Ranbir’s chat session

Also, the team had this great idea of answering questions by singing them as a song and we must say Ranbir Kapoor is a natural (or not!) He spoke/sang about how the toughest part about Jagga shoot was to actually remain in character for three long year, which is how long it took to shoot the film.

Katrina Kaif also slapped Ranbir Kapoor, Facebook style of course. When she was asked about why she signed the film. Ranbir assumed that one of the main reasons was him and Katrina’s need to work with a talent such as himself. And he got slapped! Katrina said that she had signed the film because director Anurag Basu was one of the finest directors in the country.

The two also promised that this time, there will be no delay and that Jagga Jasoos will release in theatres on July 14.

