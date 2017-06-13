When Katrina Kaif slapped Ranbir Kapoor for saying I Love You to someone else. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif heads for the promotion of Jagga Jasoos. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif heads for the promotion of Jagga Jasoos.

We never got to see Katrina Kaif’s girlfriend version, thanks to an industry that never allows you to tag yourself as a couple but ‘just friends.’ However, today the actor gave us a sneak-peek into her personality and revealed her possessive girlfriend side. Since Ranbir doesn’t have a social media account, the actor used Katrina’s Instagram account to send some love to his fans. While he is busy sending some flying kisses to fans, Katrina looked extremely miffed. By the end of the video, Katrina slaps Ranbir but in a playful mood.

Well, looking at them, we are totally confused about their relationship status. Are they single or committed or it’s complicated? Only they have an answer to it. But we as viewers are totally loving this “Jagga and Jughead” pair. The ex-flames have started promoting their film. As Ranbir had said earlier, the two are not letting their off-screen equation reflect in front of the media.

Talking about Katrina, Ranbir at an event said, “Katrina is a superhit ki machine! Which ever film she does is a super hit. You know, we used to joke that she should just touch the film, and our film will also be a hit!”

Check out more pictures:

Ranbir and Katrina, both individually, have some great films lined up this year. After Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir would appear in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic and Dragon by Ayan Mukerji while Katrina would begin shooting for Thugs of Hindostan and would promote Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos would release on July 14.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd