Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabella and Sooraj Pancholi in a dance film

Katrina Kaif’s youngest sister Isabella and Hero actor Sooraj Pancholi will share screen space in a film based on dance tentatively titled Time To Dance. The film will be directed by Remo D’Souza’s longtime assistant Stanley D’Costa and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T Series and Remo himself.

When we at indianexpress.com asked Sooraj Pancholi about the film, the young actor expressed excitement for the project. Sooraj will be showcasing the Salsa, Zumba and Bachata dance styles.

He said, “Yes, we are doing the film. It is based on dance. I am quite excited about the project. We have been researching every day for the last two months. The film is written by Remo sir, and being produced by Bhushan (Kumar) sir. It is a new dance form that is being introduced. Isabella is fun to work with and really bubbly and sweet. She is very hard working. We are rehearsing for ten hours daily.”

Isabella will be seen as a competitive ballroom and Latin dancer in the film. We could not get in touch with the debutante, but this is what she told Mumbai Mirror: “I can’t wait to start work on my first Hindi film. We will be in London for around 50 days and will shoot in a start-to-finish schedule.”

See an add of Isabella Kaif:

Producer Bhushan Kumar shared more details about the film. He said, “The film is directed by Remo’s assistant Stanley D’Costa, and Remo and I are producing the film. It is a very unique dancing film. Nobody has seen this kind of film or dance in Indian cinema. It is ballroom dance and features some very unique choreography. Both Sooraj and Isabella are rehearsing from a long time. It will be a different take on dance films. Audiences have not seen a film like this till date. We’ll start shooting by end of this month.”

