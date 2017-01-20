Katrina Kaif shares a selfie from her bed. She wakes up looking like this?

Katrina Kaif looks a dewy beauty in the selfie she shared on her social media account. Katrina Kaif looks a dewy beauty in the selfie she shared on her social media account.

There are few who can give competition to Katrina Kaif in terms of glowing complexion, dewy beauty and basically looking like a million bucks. But who knew the Jagga Jasoos star woke up looking like that! The actor took to Facebook to share a selfie from her bed in which she is wearing an orange dress and captioned it as, “Sending you all happy vibes ✨.” The actor may be going to bed or waking up but in both circumstances, acing the game.

Ever since she joined Facebook on her birthday last year, Katrina has been a regular on the social media site. Whether it is sharing her photos or perk-you-up messages, she does it all. Not just her, we also get to meet her co-stars via her Facebook account too. She recently welcomed Aditya Roy Kapur on Facebook and wrote, “Welcome welcome Aditya Roy Kapur 👏If you ever need any advice …. Please ask … Now that I am a six month old Facebook veteran 😄.”

She also wished Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday on social media and said, “To one of the nicest people I know … Happiest happiest birthday dearest Sidharth Malhotra ….. Wish you all the happiness in the world and may all your dreams come true.” She also spoke about her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos on Facebook, “I’ve seen fire and I’ve seen rain , seen sunny days that I thought would never end…… Jagga the journey is on . #JaggaJasoos UTV Motion Pictures #AnuragBasu #RanbirKapoor.”

Katrina will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos which is slated to release on April 17, 2017.

