Katrina Kaif shares a click from Thugs Of Hindostan sets in Malta. Is this her look from the film? See photo

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to post a picture from the shooting spot of Thugs of Hindostan in Malta, and we love her look. She is getting some much needed Vitamin ‘Sea’ at the moment. Her love for the “deep blue sea” is clearly visible from the number of the times we have seen the actor at the beach, in the water, swimming with whales and more. The actor posted the picture and wrote, “Me and the deep blue sea … #malta #thugsofhindostan #shootlife.”

Previously, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan were also spotted in Malta and the pictures of the actors went viral on social media. Now, that its Katrina’s turn, we wonder whether Amitabh, Fatima and Katrina have any scenes together. While Fatima was spotted at the island just a few days back, Katrina Kaif was in India promoting her upcoming release Jagga Jasoos with her costar and rumoured ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Big B, who is also a part of this project, was in Malta last month for the shooting. You might wonder why the stars are all spending so much time in Malta. It is because of some great action sequences, which are planned to be shot aboard a ship. An international crew was apparently hired to get the ships ready for the shoot. An earlier statement from the filmmakers, Yash Raj Films said, “This ambitious film that brings together Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time, will begin to shoot aboard two specially constructed, massive ships, that are currently docked by the Maltese seaside. Thugs of Hindostan will begin filming on these ships that have been built for over two months.”

As Shahenshah of Bollywood had himself stated in his blog, this sounds like an ambitious project. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, this film will bring together Fatima and Aamir for the second time after their blockbuster hit, Dangal. Aamir is also working with Katrina Kaif for the second time after Dhoom 3. So far, the one person who we haven’t caught a glimpse of in Malta is the Dangal star, Aamir Khan himself.

