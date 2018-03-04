Katrina Kaif’s bejeweled look from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, see photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif’s pictures are making us curious for Zero. Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif’s pictures are making us curious for Zero.

Just a few days ago, actor Shah Rukh Khan had shared an interesting post on his social media handles from the sets of his upcoming film Zero. The photo featured his co-star Katrina Kaif and director Aanand L Rai goofing around with a sleepy SRK. Now, keeping the buzz around the film intact, Katrina has shared two more photos of herself and SRK from the sets.

While SRK looks his normal self, Katrina has donned a royal traditional ensemble in the pictures. It was earlier being reported that Katrina plays a Bollywood diva in the film but nothing has been confirmed by the makers on the same.

Audiences are waiting with baited breath for Aanand L Rai’s Zero for reasons more than one. Not only does Zero bring back the Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, it also marks the first time SRK will essay the role of a vertically challenged man on screen. The makers had taken the internet by storm with the release of the first teaser earlier this year.

Zero is also the first time that SRK is collaborating with producer-director Aanand L Rai, who has earlier given hits like Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Tanu Weds Manu. The film is all set to release on December 21 this year.

Also, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and the late Sridevi have a special appearance in the film. Rani, Kajol and SRK will be sharing screen space together after 19 long years in Zero. The trio was earlier seen together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

