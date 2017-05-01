Instagram becomes a prettier place for Shah Rukh Khan as Katrina Kaif joins it

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star, Katrina Kaif, says Instagram will be so much prettier now. Shah Rukh Khan welcomes his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star, Katrina Kaif, says Instagram will be so much prettier now.

Looks like everybody is happy now that Katrina Kaif has joined Instagram. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan too welcomed her on Instagram with a glorious picture of him with the Baar Baar Dekho star. “Instagram will be so much prettier now. Please welcome my friend, the lovely @katrinakaif,” captioned the actor.

Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, back in 2012. The two were supposed to team up again for Anand L Rai’s film, however, there has been no confirmation about it yet. Shah Rukh Khan who delivered his hit film Raees in 2017, is now prepping up for his next release with Anushka Sharma, which will be directed by Imtiaz Ali. The title of the film has not been decided yet.

Katrina Kaif happens to be one of the prettiest faces of the industry who has worked with almost all the leading male stars and superstars in the Bollywood industry. In 2016, she was seen in Baar Baar Dekho, where she worked with Sidharth Malhotra. She is presently working with her former boyfriend Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar film, Tiger Zinda Hai, which is the sequel of the Kabir Khan film Ek Tha Tiger.

She will soon be seen in Jagga Jasoos where she will be cast opposite her former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The two have previously shared the screen in Ajab Prem Ki Ghajab Kahaani and Rajneeti, and shared an excellent on-screen chemistry.

Katrina made her debut on Facebook last year on her birthday. The actor, who was earlier considered media shy, has finally started opening up more. She made her debut on Instagram last week on Thursday. She was welcomed by biggies like Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy trying to find inner peace.

Also read: Katrina Kaif joins Instagram, Salman Khan welcomes her. See her first post

“Finding inner peace … (and information) whilst getting ready #multitasking #onlyanhourlate,” she captioned.

Have fun, Katrina ! Enjoy your days on Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd