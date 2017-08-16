This throwback photo of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan promises a sizzling chemistry in Tiger Zinda Hai

Katrina Kaif celebrates five years of Ek Tha Tiger. Katrina Kaif celebrates five years of Ek Tha Tiger.

Salman Khan starrer Ek Tha Tiger was released on August 15, 2012. Even now, people cannot get over the chemistry Salman shared with Katrina Kaif in the Kabir Khan directorial. The sequel of Ek Tha Tiger titled Tiger Zinda Hai will be released this year. But before that, Katrina has given a throwback to the times when their on-screen pairing was one of the best things about Salman’s films. And mind you, this throwback picture will make you impatient for Tiger Zinda Hai release.

Katrina posted a picture from Ek Tha Tiger in which the actor is whispering something into the ears of Salman, who, like always, has his back turned towards the audience. Even in the first look of Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman did not reveal his face. But going by his recent appearances, it seems the actor has gone under major physical transformation and lost a lot of weight. He surely looks good.

The actors are shooting for the last leg of Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi. The film is scheduled for a Christmas release this year. After wrapping up this film, Salman would be seen sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the latter’s film with Aanand L Rai. Recently, the two were seen in Tubelight where SRK played a magician.

For Salman and Katrina, Tiger Zinda Hai is a much-needed hit. Salman’s Tubelight tanked at the box office, and Katrina’s last a few films, including this year’s Jagga Jasoos did not perform well.

