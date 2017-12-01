Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are too hot to handle in this magazine photoshoot, see pics

Tiger Zinda Hai stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan grace Vogue India magazine’s December cover and the pictures have been shared on the stars’ fan pages. Tiger Zinda Hai stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan grace Vogue India magazine’s December cover and the pictures have been shared on the stars’ fan pages.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan fans are anxiously waiting to see the duo on screen in Tiger Zinda Hai. While the excitement is already at its peak, the stars with every passing day are offering something new to fans. Their sizzling chemistry is on display once again in a photoshoot for a magazine.

Tiger Zinda Hai stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan grace Vogue India magazine’s December cover and the pictures have been shared on the stars’ fan pages. Twinning in black, Katrina and Salman are seen striking an intimate pose and the caption reads, “The Sizzling Chemistry of Katrina and Salman.” Well not only the magazine cover, the fan pages have also shared snaps from the photoshoot which are even more HOT.

The close-up shots of Katrina to her pictures with Salman, all of them are simply stunning. See the latest cover of Tiger Zinda Hai stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan:

This Vogue India cover featuring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will be on stands in the coming days- pic.twitter.com/4eD2sVfauy #KatrinaOfficial — Katrina Kaif Online (@IKatrinaKaf) December 1, 2017

Also, see more HOT photos of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan:

[Behind the Scenes] Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan look stunning in this Vogue India cover shoot. pic.twitter.com/LVVQlXMaFc #KatrinaOfficial — Katrina Kaif Online (@IKatrinaKaf) December 1, 2017

[Behind the Scene] Katrina Kaif is straight up 🔥🔥🔥 ! pic.twitter.com/lVc6zOseiS #KatrinaOfficial — Katrina Kaif Online (@IKatrinaKaf) December 1, 2017

Meanwhile, Tiger Zinda Hai makers on Friday released a new still of the film’s next song “Dil Diyan Gallan” which will be launched on December 2. Salman who is playing Tiger in the film seems to have made a painting of Zoya, played by Katrina. Sharing the same, the makers wrote, “Tiger freezes a moment in time, by painting Zoya’s portrait on ice❤️ Watch it in #DilDiyanGallan TOMORROW. | @BeingSalmanKhan | #KatrinaKaif | @aliabbaszafar | @yrfmusic | @yrf | #TigerZoya.”

See Tiger Zinda Hai song Dil Diyan Gallan’s new photo here:

Follows us for all the updates of Salman and Katrina’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

