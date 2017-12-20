Romancing Salman Khan and Aamir Khan onscreen is wonderful: Katrina Kaif

Other than Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif will also be seen with another superstar, Shah Rukh Khan in the yet-untitled film being directed by Anand L Rai. Other than Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif will also be seen with another superstar, Shah Rukh Khan in the yet-untitled film being directed by Anand L Rai.

Katrina Kaif is a self-proclaimed fan of romances, and says the genre becomes more exciting when she has co-stars like superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, with whom she shares a great rapport both on and off the screen. Kat is currently awaiting the release of Tiger Zinda Hai, which brings her and Salman back together after five years and also gearing up for her next film Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Aamir. She was all praise when asked about her working chemistry with both the stars.

Talking about reuniting with Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina said, “So, it has been five years since ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ released. It’s an incredible story (of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’). I think Ali (Abbas Zafar, the film’s director) has taken the story forward in an amazing way. It has been really fun, every day on set with Ali and Salman. It has been really wonderful, the whole experience of filming it has been really nice.”

Salman and Katrina were allegedly dating for a few years before breaking up in 2009. The two first worked together in Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya in 2005, which was also Katrina’s third Bollywood film. Kat said their equation has only evolved with time and today they hold each other in high regard. “Salman and I know each other for quite some years (laughs). Let’s put it like that. It has been a few years now and I think we share a really great equation and there’s a lot of respect between each other. So, I think that’s great,” she said.

As for roamancig Aamir, with whom the actor did blockbuster film Dhoom 3, Katrina said, “I love romance as everyone does. Romancing people as wonderful as Aamir and Salman is wonderful.”

Katrina made the comments while interacting with the media at the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards. She also spoke about her upcoming film with another superstar, Shah Rukh Khan. The yet-untitled film is being directed by Anand L Rai, and also stars Anushka Sharma.

Katrina, who will resume its filming in February, couldn’t stop gushing about her director. “Anand L Rai is a wonderful director. It is really amazing working with him, he is so loving as a director. He makes his actors feel they are the most important things in the film and that really helps you perform it. He gives you so much time and he gives you that incredible space in which to work in. I really loved working with him on the last schedule,” she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd