Katrina Kaif said she will never work with Ranbir Kapoor. This is Ranbir’s clarification

When the reports of Katrina Kaif refusing to work with Ranbir Kapoor ever in the future came out, many hearts were broken. After seeing the camaraderie the two have been sharing during the promotional events of Jagga Jasoos, it was hard to believe that such bitterness prevails between the two ex-lovers. But now all the fans have a reason rejoice for nothing of this sort is happening. Ranbir has made it clear that there are no cold vibes between the two and they are open to working together in future.

Earlier Katrina, on being asked about if she will ever do a film with Ranbir Kapoor again, was quoted as saying, “It’s very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured to me to not work on a film together. It will never happen again.” But Ranbir says his co-actor was misquoted and it was a funny banter that was taken seriously. “The honest truth behind it is that we were in a Facebook chat. I cracked a joke on her and she cracked it back on me. And she’s saying ‘It’s really fair that the media has taken just my joke and made this out to be like something that I just said. I wouldn’t say that.’ So yeah, it’s not true,” clarified Ranbir in an interview with NDTV.

Adding to his point further, Ranbir praises his ex-girlfriend saying, “Katrina and I have an amazing creative partnership. I love working with her. She’s really allowed me to shine whenever I work with her and she’s very gracefully done that for me. She’s increased my stardom when she was a much bigger star.”

Though the possibilities of the two actors working together in the near future are minimal as Katrina is busy with Thugs of Hindostan and Ranbir is busy with Sanjay Dutt’s biopic and after that, he will start prepping up for Ayan Mukerji’s superhero film Dragon.

