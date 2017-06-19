Katrina Kaif reveals why she will not work with her Jagga Jasoos co-star Ranbir Kapoor in future

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif answered fan’s question during their promotions for upcoming film Jagga Jasoos. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif answered fan’s question during their promotions for upcoming film Jagga Jasoos.

It’s not easy to put down Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s mysterious vibe towards each other in a box. During recent promotional events for their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, Katrina and Ranbir have displayed an interesting mix of awkwardness, warmth and some astute professionalism. Nevertheless, both the actors surprised many with their comfortable camaraderie during the first promotional event. Kat and Ranbir were also seen sparring and pulling each other’s legs. Their friendly banter can also be a promotional strategy to pique audience’s interest in a movie that has already been delayed by three years.

However, if one casts a cursory glance at some of their off-screen videos during their promotional spree, one can quickly gauge a coldness between the ex-couple who strive to carry their best professional act no matter what. As per a Mid-Day report, a usually diplomatic Katrina revealed what would she do if she is cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor again in future. When asked about if she will ever do a film with Ranbir Kapoor again, Katrina said, “It’s very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured to me to not work on a film together. It will never happen again.”

“Katrina and Ranbir’s dates are locked for the next few years. She has ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ alongside Salman Khan and ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, with Aamir Khan. Ranbir is busy with the Sanjay Dutt biopic, and ‘Dragon’ which is Ayan Mukerji’s superhero drama,” a director close to both the stars was quoted in the report.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd