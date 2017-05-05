Katrina Kaif reveals her look from Tiger Zinda Hai and we like it. See pic

Katrina Kaif shared her new look from the sets Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina Kaif shared her new look from the sets Tiger Zinda Hai.

After making her Instagram debut, Katrina Kaif is not letting us divert our attention from her profile. To keep us glued to it, the Jagga Jasoos actor has her own interesting ways that include giving out details about her personal space, her thoughts, and her work schedule too. But this does not mean that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor has ditched Facebook for Instagram. She is still a loyal visitor of her Facebook account too.

This we say as we find her recent look from Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai on her FB profile. Sharing the dreamy look in which she is just irresistible, Katrina captioned it with just ‘#TigerZindaHai’. And as we take a glance at it, we are reminded of her look in the first still of the movie, which was shared by Salman Khan and the two were looking deep into each other’s eyes.

See the earlier still from Tiger Zinda Hai shared by Salman Khan

BACK TOGETHER , IN TIGER ZINDA HAI . pic.twitter.com/H8D0Gv8cTT — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 22, 2017

Meanwhile, on Instagram, she told us how she finds inner peace and gathers information. Also, she showed us her morning face. Now she is telling us that she sometimes feels like Albert Einstein. Yes, you read that right. Katrina thinks that her brain pokes her too much that she turns into Einstein.

Posting a picture, in which she winks at the shutterbug, Katrina writes, “I’ll figure it out as long as my brain doesn’t get in the way …. #sometimesithinkimeinstein #letsoverthinkitsomemore.” But we wonder what is it that is forcing the actor to over think. Is it about her upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan or is it the pressure of her next release Jagga Jasoos opposite Ranbir Kapoor? We hope Katrina clears our confusion soon.

Tiger Zinda Hai which is a sequel to Katrina-Salman’s superhit Ek Tha Tiger is scheduled for a Christmas release this year and will hit the screens on December 22.

