Katrina Kaif returns to Mumbai after shooting for Thugs of Hindostan, see photo

Katrina Kaif is back in town after shooting a small portion for her upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Right now, the actor is also saddled with the promotions of her film Jagga Jasoos co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. So is Katrina finally back for her commitment to Jagga Jasoos promotions? Katrina skipped few promotional events recently when only Ranbir and director Anurag Basu were seen giving interviews.

A few days ago, Katrina Kaif took some time off her busy schedule of promoting Jagga Jasoos and flew to Malta where the shooting of Thugs of Hindostan is taking place amid tight security and secrecy. Katrina shared a picture from the sets and informed her fans that she is shooting for the film. Katrina, who has often said in her interviews that she likes sea, shared a picture where the deep blue ocean can be seen in the background. Katrina wrote, “Me and the deep blue sea … #malta #thugsofhindostan #shootlife.”

But it’s not only Katrina who is keeping her fans updated with the shooting pace of much-awaited film Thugs of Hindostan. Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself along with co-actor Aamir Khan. The picture was taken between the shoot. When a fan on social media speculated that if this picture was the looks of both stars for the film, Amitabh replied and wrote, “this is not our looks in TOH .. this is a casual evening at the end of the shoot to celebrate the birthday of director’s wife”.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who also stars in the film, was seen chilling out in Malta.

