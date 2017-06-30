Katrina Kaif’s response to Ranbir Kapoor’s manspailing is a must watch

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor are entertaining their fans with yet another funny video. Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor are entertaining their fans with yet another funny video.

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor are currently promoting their upcoming release Jagga Jasoos. The new trailer dropped on June 29, and after it was released, Kat and Ranbir recorded this video where they are telling their fans to watch the trailer. Initially, Katrina started off by telling her fans to watch the trailer, when Ranbir interrupts her and starts to mansplain it. For the uninitiated, mansplaining is when a man explains to someone (usually women) about something in a condescending tone.

Ranbir Kapoor tells people that the trailer is now out on Twitter handles, Facebook pages and so on. He then looks at Katrina who with a straight face, tells everyone that the trailer will also come on your phone, your neighbour’s phone, and the phone owned by anyone walking on the streets. As usual, the two of them ribbing each other is hilarious.

From the beginning of the promotions, the two stars have been making fun of each other and entertaining their fans with observations about each other. Recently, Katrina said that people misunderstand their banter and explained, “We have come on set everyday, there was almost like a little joking competition which was happening, which has been seen in the media as well. But I think some people misunderstood it. They are taking that in the wrong way. We were enjoying it. But people are misunderstanding it.”

The film, directed by Anurag Basu is the second collaboration between the director and Ranbir after the award-winning film Barfi. Jagga Jasoos will be released on July 14 after much delay.

