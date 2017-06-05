Jagga Jasoos behind the scenes: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif have a ‘cute’ chemistry post break-up. Is it for real? Watch video

Jagga Jasoos behind the scenes: After dating for around eight years, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor silently parted ways amid much media speculation. Jagga Jasoos behind the scenes: After dating for around eight years, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor silently parted ways amid much media speculation.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s relationship is no less than a jigsaw puzzle. After dating for around eight years, the two silently parted ways amid much media speculation. Given the demand of the hectic promotional schedule of their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, there’s a high chance the two will come together to share the same platform. What kind of a vibe will the two share during promotions? Will they bury their past hatchet? Can Ranbir pull out his exes-turned-friends act on the same lines as Deepika Padukone, for the sake of promoting Jagga Jasoos with Katrina too? One can, of course, expect some awkwardness between the two.

But before we see Ranbir and Katrina courting a volley of questions from media during the promotions (if they do it together), Katrina has dropped a behind the scenes video on her Facebook account. The contents of video surprise you as the song in question was reportedly shot after their alleged break-up. While you expect them to have a ‘cold’ vibe on the sets (as was reported during the time that they were not getting along), their off-screen chemistry suggests otherwise. We can see Katrina Kaif teasing Ranbir in the video and there is ample amount of comfort between the two on the sets.

But what puzzles is Ranbir’s mannerisms on the set. If you missed it, we want to let you know that there is a short glimpse of both Katrina and Ranbir during the video standing aloof and barely talking to each other. What is also visible is a direct communication gap between two stars. This is unlike Ranbir who is otherwise very warm with his co-stars. If you want to know what we are talking about, just go back when Ranbir and Anushka promoted their film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Ranbir has so far always looked at ease with himself during film promotions with any co-star, even including Deepika Padukone.

Ranbir, minus Katrina has always been about an easy, open frank person. The actor’s demeanour changes around Katrina. The couple always had a relationship of hide and seek with the paparazzi. The otherwise frank Ranbir gradually turned self-restraint during his social interactions while dating Katrina. Post their break-up, the actor has become more easygoing as reported by many media outlets.

Both Katrina and Ranbir haven’t openly spoken about their much-speculated break-up. While the video shared by Katrina suggests that all is well between the two actors, but we want to know how much is it for real and how much is it for the sake of promotions?

