Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor are at war, whose side will you’ll take? Katrina announces it in this video 

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor must have gone their separate ways after their relationship ended shockingly early in 2016. But it seems the two still have a shared interest: the love for dance. But who dances better is what Katrina has asked her fans to decide. The actor shared a video of her and Ranbir rehearsing the steps of ‘Ullu Ka Patha’ song from their upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos, and has asked her fan to take sides.

The actor posted the video on Instagram and captioned it as , “The competition is on. Take your pick . Note the humility of the person on the left and the triumphant expression of the person on the right,” with hashtag of ‘just saying.’ While the battle for love has ended, the war of dance has begun, but what we notice is their compatibility. We bet you cannot take your eyes off them as they look too good together.

In videos shared before, Katrina spoke about how she became a bigger person and sacrificed and adjusted with her partner in crime but Ranbir was quick enough to save his soul by showing off his dancing skills in ‘Galti Se Mistake’. But it is a fact that Katrina is a force to reckon with when she puts her heart and soul in a dancing number and her partner just merges with the scenery, something that happened with Sidharth Malhotra in Kaala Chashma song from Baar Baar Dekho.

While she might easily win the race to be the best dancer in competition with Ranbir, it would be interesting to witness who will win the face-off when it comes to acting. Meanwhile, the two are gearing up for promotions of their film Jagga Jasoos, directed by Anurag Basu. Individually too, both the actors have interesting projects ahead. Katrina will be seen in Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai while Ranbir will be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.

