Katrina Kaif posing with Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi is taking us back to her modelling days. See throwback photo

Katrina Kaif with Muammar Gaddafi in a throwback photo. Katrina Kaif with Muammar Gaddafi in a throwback photo.

It’s not easy to recognise Katrina Kaif in some of her modeling pictures. So when model Shamita Singha shared a throwback picture of a young Katrina seated along with Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, it’s sure to create waves on social media. It has been 15 years since the photograph featuring a slew of models was taken. But it’s Katrina’s absolute innocence that has captured our attention. Shamita shared the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Almost 15 years ago when we all were in Libya for a fashion show and had the privilege of meeting the man Mr. Gaddafi himself! Girls! Remember this trip??” One can also see other models like Aditi Govitrikar, Aanchal Kumar and Neha Dhupia in this throwback picture too.

During the time this picture was taken, Muammar Gaddafi was the feared dictator. It’s a known fact that Gaddafi kept a strong group of female bodyguards that were called Amazonians. Katrina must have been aware of Gaddafi’s reputation and might have done the photo op. But we have to say Katrina was truly a globetrotter even 15 years back. We wonder what Katrina would have to say if she sees this picture today.

Meanwhile, Katrina is busy promoting her next film Jagga Jasoos. During a recent interview, Katrina got candid about her childhood. “I had quite an imaginary mind. Probably that is why I became an actress. I was not so much into comic books and all. Rather I used to watch Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music. I loved watching them again and again.” She finds “A lot of similarity of the genre with Jagga Jasoos that Dada (Basu) tried to create. This is one of the films that are meant to have a universal appeal… It’s crafted in that way. But of course, it is quite a task to do that… Catering to a wider audience,” Katrina told IANS.

Katrina Kaif will also be seen in Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Aamir Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd