Katrina Kaif poses in a towel, smashes yet another record. See pic

She could be new to Instagram, but Katrina Kaif already has her game strong. The actor is making sure that the world knows about her debut and how! Katrina just set the temperatures soaring with her picture in a towel. She took to Instagram and wrote, “Thank you @mariotestino for the wonderful experience of shooting for the legendary #TowelSeries … You must come see us again soon.” Interestingly, she has become the first Bollywood celebrity to be shot and appear in a special series by celebrity photographer Mario Testino. Well, this proves that after conquering Facebook, she is all set and ready to overpower celebs on Instagram too.

The picture has already garnered over 80K likes and endless comments in which the fans can just not get over how hot the actor appears in the still. In just a day, the actor has been followed by a record-breaking 900k number of fans, which clearly states that she can be titled as the next social media queen. On the work front, Katrina is prepping up for her two big films this year, Tiger Zinda Hai and Jagga Jasoos.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s picture:

With Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina comes back after five years with Salman Khan, which in itself is making the fans impatient about the film. In Jagga Jasoos, she would be seen in a cute avatar with Ranbir Kapoor. For those who have seen Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani, it is a major throwback to that sweet love story.

Jagga Jasoos is directed by Anurag Basu and is scheduled for July release while Tiger Zinda Hai has been directed by Sultan fame Ali Abba Zafar and is scheduled for December release this year.

First Published on: April 28, 2017 1:35 pm

