Overwhelming, satisfying: Katrina Kaif on Tiger Zinda Hai success

Tiger Zinda Hai is inching towards making Rs 200 crore at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai is inching towards making Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Katrina Kaif is on cloud nine over the record-breaking run of her latest release Tiger Zinda Hai, calling it an “overwhelming and extremely satisfying” feeling.

The 34-year-old actor, who reprised her role as super-spy Zoya opposite Salman Khan’s Tiger in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film, said she is glad the audiences loved the film.

“It feels incredible. When we set out to make Tiger Zinda Hai, we knew that we had a very good script in hand and Ali has done an outstanding job in translating the script to a mind-blowing film that is entertaining audiences of every age-group and across the nation.

“As an actor, I always want to be part of movies that audiences thoroughly enjoy and the feedback that I’m getting from audiences is overwhelming and extremely satisfying,” Katrina said in a statement.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has earned a total of Rs 190.62 crore in six days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and termed the film as one horse race. He wrote, “#TigerZindaHai is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Continues its DREAM RUN… All set to cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Thu]… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr. Total: ₹ 190.62 cr. India biz. #TZH”

Tiger Zinda Hai also went on to record the highest ever three-day weekend, followed by the biggest ever four-day extended holiday weekend. The film is a sequel to Kabir Khan directorial Ek Tha Tiger. This Salman starrer is all set to cross Ek Tha Tiger’s lifetime collection and it is heading towards Rs 200 crore mark, ending the year on a good note.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App