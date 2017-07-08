Katrina Kaif on Ranbir Kapoor post break-up: Whatever it was, it will always stay with me

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen camaraderie to come alive on July 7. Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen camaraderie to come alive on July 7.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos. No matter how much they want to put their professional side forward, the awkward questions of their rumoured break-up, relationship do crop up every now and then. Ranbir Kapoor recently said that he doesn’t think he can miss Katrina and he will always need her. The actor also said that Katrina has been a positive influence on her life. When a journo recently asked Ranbir what he will miss post-Jagga Jasoos, the actor had no qualms about saying that he will miss Katrina. Their chemistry during promotions has piqued the curiosity of audience and fans.

Now, in an interview with DNA, Katrina Kaif opened up about her rumoured ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. When she was asked if her break-up with Ranbir affected her work on Jagga Jasoos sets, Katrina said, “Whether it was, how difficult it was, is honestly something that will stay with me. And only with me. Not even with Dada. Because it’s not something I want to discuss. Not now, maybe. You can never say about the future, but definitely not right now. Whatever it was, however, it was, it will always stay with me.”

A few days back Katrina also said that she will never work with Ranbir. The fans were taken aback by her reaction. However, Katrina clarified, “Honestly, none of us is thinking about that. I can give you that in writing. Firstly, I have got my few films lined up. So does Ranbir. And we all are waiting for that Friday to see the response to this film. There’s no thought beyond it. People might feel that we think and plan a lot, more than what we do, but right now, we are all here and our eyes are on that Friday.”

