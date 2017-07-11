Katrina Kaif on Ranbir Kapoor: He is someone who never loses focus or interest in cinema

Katrina Kaif praises Ranbir Kapoor’s dedication towards cinema at the promotions of Jagga Jasoos. Katrina Kaif praises Ranbir Kapoor’s dedication towards cinema at the promotions of Jagga Jasoos.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are not a real life couple anymore but the actor says they both still share a great working bond. Apart from its incessant delays, the duo’s upcoming film Jagga Jassos was in news for their on and off screen equation post break-up. “What is between two people, may be someone who has a magical skill will get it. No one is going to get that out of me (referring to what she feels). So, it is not even a concern to me as that’s what it is between two people,” Katrina told PTI. “In terms of professional sphere, we were going to support the film. We both have a great work equation as actors, performers even today. With the two films that we did together our energies at work have always been good and we are just hoping to recreate that with this film too.”

The Anurag Basu-directed movie marks the third collaboration between Ranbir and Katrina after their two successful outings Rajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. The two had a high-profile split after their seven year-long relationship came to end during the shoot of Jagga Jasoos and the actor says she has always tried to separate her personal life from professional one. “In the professional capacity it was always been a joy to work on the film. Yes, there were trying times because of the delays but we all believed in dada’s (Basu) vision a lot. We wanted to put our best and come out with the best possible film that we can.” Katrina praises Ranbir, saying the actor’s passion for cinema and his dedication to his craft is great.

“He is someone who never loses focus or interest in cinema. He’s very responsible as an actor to perform and deliver and that is great.” Katrina says she has put her heart and soul into Jagga Jasoos, which has taken over three years to make and she hopes the hard work pays off well. “There was one short period when I had a question mark that will this film get completed or not. I always felt that dada (Basu) had a vision and he was passionate about it and he knew what he was doing and what the outcome was and he just had to keep fighting for it.”

Katrina has teamed up with Basu for the first time and she says the director always strives to do something that is true and unique. “He doesn’t want anything that is cliched. He wants to create something that one can connect to and is tangible. He doesn’t want anything that seems rehearsed or is predictable.” As the film is set to hit cinema houses this Friday, Katrina is happy with the positive response to the trailer and songs. “I think every Friday gives every actor jitters. May be you are not as crazily hyper about it like earlier. It is futile after a point, it is not constructive. But you do care about it (referring to reaction of audience).” Jagga Jasoos has been backed by Disney and Ranbir and Basu’s Picture Shuru Productions.

