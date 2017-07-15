Katrina Kaif on Ranbir Kapoor as a producer: Jagga Jasoos was a tough journey, he has done a good job

Katrina Kaif spoke what she would miss about Jagga Jasoos. Katrina Kaif spoke what she would miss about Jagga Jasoos.

From sexy Diya in her last release Baar Baar Dekho to a nerdy looking Shruti in Jagga Jasoos, Katrina Kaif’s on-screen presence is something that hasn’t failed to grab eyeballs. Now as the journey with Anurag Basu directorial is coming to an end, she equips that her mind is not still ready to accept that all of this is over. “I will miss the knowledge, no matter what you’ve done for two years, the knowledge that after two weeks or three weeks you will shoot this portion of Jagga. I think that is what I will miss that there is nothing to shoot, no patchwork, that feeling is still sinking in. I haven’t fully grasped that.”

The actor is pairing up with Ranbir Kapoor for the third time onscreen. The two have earlier worked in Raajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, but the only difference is that Ranbir this time, had a dual role to play. On one hand, he was Katrina’s co-actor, while on the other, he was a producer too.

While the results of his debut production venture seems to be translating into good response at the box office, now that Jagga Jasoos has released, Katrina seemed to be impressed about how Ranbir had held on to a project which was stuck due to different reasons for more than three years. Praising Ranbir as a producer, Katrina said, “I think this (Jagga Jasoos) was the toughest film a producer could ever chose to produce or have in their history of producing film. If he (Ranbir) produces ten more films in the future it’s very unlikely to have a journey like this as trying and patience testing as this was. So he has done good job.”

Ranbir and Katrina’s relationship is not something hidden from the world and their alleged break-up too made big news in 2015. But the two coming together in this film, one can expect to see their real selves in the characters they are playing in the Anurag Basu directorial. When asked if we would witness anything about their real-life camaraderie on screen, Katrina answered, “I hope not.” After giving a short pause to that expression, she went on saying that showing off their real self while being in a character would mean they didn’t do their jobs right.

“I hope none… because that would mean we did not do our work well and weren’t in our characters. Dada (Anurag Basu) was very clear about that. He doesn’t want to see anything else. One time, I walked on the set and did this cutesy step that I thought was funny but Dada had a blank look on his face and said, “that’s not funny.” He doesn’t see your camaraderie, he only sees the characters – Jagga and Shruti. If there is something that he thinks can work for the character, he will imbibe it. The story and the film is what he cares about. They are his baby.” said the Baar Baar Dekho actor.

For Katrina, this is her third film with Ranbir and important one too. While her last few films have failed to perform well at the box office, Katrina is waiting for one big hit to keep her career stable. So, will Jagga Jasoos give her the kind of success she needs? Meanwhile, post Jagga Jasoos, Katrina would head for the shoot of her next big film, Thugs of Hindostan. She will also be teaming up with Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd