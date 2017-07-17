Katrina Kaif’s New York birthday at IIFA 2017 was made special by Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others. See photos, videos

Katrina Kaif’s birthday is still on. Several celebs and her industry friends wished the birthday girl, as soon as it clocked July 16 in New York as our Bollywood biggies are there for IIFA 2017. Katrina Kaif’s birthday is still on. Several celebs and her industry friends wished the birthday girl, as soon as it clocked July 16 in New York as our Bollywood biggies are there for IIFA 2017.

It was Katrina Kaif’s birthday on July 16 but we all know that our Bollywood biggies are in the New York City for the International Indian Film Academy Awards or IIFA. And going by the difference in time zone, Katrina’s birthday is still on. Several celebs and her industry friends wished the birthday girl, as soon as it clocked July 16 there. The social media accounts of Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, Manish Malhotra and a few more stars have posts wishing Kat, who is quite new to the social media and loves to post about important things in her life. So on her big day, she shared an image from her ‘New York birthdays 🎉’ too.

The Jagga Jasoos star, certainly had a great birthday at IIFA, as she performed on her her hit numbers like “Afghan Jalebi” and “Kaala Chashma”. The star who turned 34 also danced on the song “Galti Se Mistake” from her latest released film with Ranbir Kapoor. Well, that’s not all, as Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt also wished her from the stage.

Karan Johar shared an image of Katrina Kaif and wrote along, “Happy birthday to the adorable gorgeous and soulful @katrinakaif …always be the kind and thoughtful girl you are….big love to you always.” Isn’t it a sweet message? Preity Zinta too shared a picture posing with the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling @katrinakaif 😍 May this year bring you more happiness, success, sexiness & loads of love always ! Stay beautiful 💃😘 #birthdaygirl #aboutlastnight #birthdayparty #hottywithabody #Iifaweekend2017 #Nyc.” In the image Alia Bhatt is also seen and this seems to be a picture post the IIFA main event.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra too posted an image with the birthday girl, from IIFA 2017’s back stage and wrote, “Happy Birthday @katrinakaif Stay Wonderful Always have a super year ahead 😊#BackStage #iffaawards2017 #NewYork#StagePerformance #CostumeDesign @mmalhotraworld.”

She came, she danced and she conquered! The celebrations take a high each time the stunner #KatrinaKaif performs. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/AqD0k5YX33 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017

We also cannot miss to mention how Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai co-star and her alleged ex, Salman Khan, who performed the finale act at IIFA 2017 New York, dedicated a part of his performance to Katrina.

Katrina, also shared a thank you message for all. “Thank you #IIFA , NJ , NY and all the amazing people who came to the show for an amazing night .The lovely outfit by @ziadnakad,” posted Katrina.

We too wish Katrina Kaif a very happy birthday, once again!

