Katrina Kaif movies list till 2017, her upcoming films for 2017 and 2018

Katrina Kaif has been a part of some of the most successful Bollywood projects. Katrina Kaif has been a part of some of the most successful Bollywood projects.

Katrina Kaif’s last couple of films including Phantom and Fitoor might have not done wonders at the box office, but the actor has several projects in the pipeline. Katrina is currently on a promotional spree. Her next film Jagga Jasoos co-starring Ranbir Kapoor will release on July 14. Jagga Jasoos has been delayed for a long time. During the making of the film, Katrina, and Ranbir reportedly broke up also, giving rise to speculations of them not getting along on the sets of Jagga Jasoos.

During the last couple of years, Katrina’s personal life has taken the centre stage. A lot has been written and said about her highly publicised breakup with Ranbir Kapoor. “Besides the fact that it took a long time, I really enjoyed shooting the film because it was a unique creative journey for me. I think in three years, a lot of things have changed in the life of all the people who are associated with the film, and I am one of them,” Katrina told IANS.

“Now that the film is over and the result is up around the corner, at this very moment, I cannot feel the emotion. But once we can see the result of the film, I will be able to see its whole magnitude. Having said that, how I have grown as an actress through the film, that only the audience can decide after seeing my performance,” Katrina added.

But now Katrina Kaif is all set to rock again and talk through her work. She has some interesting projects lined up with top stars of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Here’s a list of Katrina Kaif’s movies till 2017, her upcoming films for 2017 and 2018:

Katrina Kaif’s movie list till 2017:

Boom (2003)

Malliswari (2004)

Sarkar ( 2005)

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005)

Allari Pidugu (2005)

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006)

Balram vs. Tharadas (2006)

Namastey London (2007)

Apne (2007)

Partner (2007)

Welcome (2007)

Race (2008)

Singh is King (2008)

Hello (2008)

New York (2009)

Blue (2009)

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

De Dana Dan (2009)

Rajneeti (2010)

Tees Maar Khan ( 2010)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Bodyguard ( 2011)

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011)

Agneepath (2012)

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Main Krishna Hoon (2013)

Bombay Talkies (2013)

Dhoom 3 (2013)

Bang Bang (2014)

Phantom ( 2015)

Fitoor (2016)

Baar Baar Dekho (2016)

Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movies in 2017 and 2018:

Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Thugs of Hindostan (2018)

Anand L. Rai’s film (2018)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd