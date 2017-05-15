Katrina Kaif’s Mother’s Day message reveals where she gets her good looks from. See photo

Katrina Kaif sharing a childhood picture with her mom as a Mother’s Day post on her Instagram account Katrina Kaif sharing a childhood picture with her mom as a Mother’s Day post on her Instagram account

Katrina Kaif has been on a roll ever since she joined Instagram. From mood pictures to her moments from the sets, the actor has been sharing it all. So, as the world celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, it was must that we have the star sharing a moment.

Katrina Kaif‘s Mother’s Day message is sure to bring a big smile on your face. The actress has shared a super cute throwback photo with her mom and the caption is sure to melt your hearts. She starts by describing how her mother was always her dancing partner and she’s the strongest person that the actress has ever come across. Here’s what the caption reads: “My most favourite memory of my childhood is dancing with my mother . To the strongest woman I know.What would the world be without you.#happtmothersday.” We’ve always known that Kat is really close to her family, especially her mom and sisters. She shares a special bond with her mother just like every other girl. Now we do know where you get your good looks from, Kat.

In sharing a special message for mom on her special day, Katrina was not alone. Starting from Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Kajol to Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Anil Kapoor, most of the celebs wrote their hearts out and shared their messages for their mothers on social media. While many of them took to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook early in the morning to wish their beloved moms, actors like Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan posted their wishes later in the evening and totally nailed it with their extra special messages.

On the work front, Katrina is busy with Tiger Zinda Hai, which also stars Salman Khan. The actress is currently in Dubai shooting for the film and every now and then she keeps posting a picture or two from the sets of the film. We must say, she’s turning into this person who is very social media friendly and that’s a little surprising because Kat had always stayed away from it.

