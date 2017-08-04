Katrina Kaif makes Sidharth Malhotra’s heart skip a beat, here’s proof

Sidharth Malhotra posted an adorable message for Katrina Kaif on his Instagram account. Sidharth Malhotra posted an adorable message for Katrina Kaif on his Instagram account.

Sidharth Malhotra, who is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film A Gentleman, is currently promoting his song Chandralekha by creating special songs for his star friends in Bollywood. The highlight though is the reply that Sidharth and his co-star in the film Jacqueline Fernandez got from Katrina Kaif.

She was tagged in Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram post, where he had written, “To the one and only @katrinakaif – you make all our hearts skip a beat! #Chandralekha #AGentleman @jacquelinef143.”

To this, Kat took to her Instagram account to reply with a sweet picture of herself & Sid and wrote, “Awww Sid . Saw ur post ..That did make me smile . ☺❤ I’m always around for when skipped heart beats are required or piggybacks or cuddles or dancing …. Jacqueline I’d post a pic of me and you cuddling also but alas I do not have one …………. yet 😜😘 @s1dofficial @jacquelinef143 #AGentleman.”

The duo was seen sharing screen space in the film Baar Baar Dekho and their song “Kaala Chasma” is still a favourite dance number among fans. The two also spent a lot of time together when they were on the Dream Team tour in the US. The camaraderie between the two stars is visible in their conversation, and we can’t wait to see them back together on the screen.

Sidharth had also posted special messages for Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt. He also posted a video for Shah Rukh Khan.

