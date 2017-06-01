Katrina Kaif got Deepika Padukone dropped from Shah Rukh Khan’s next? Actor finally responds

Katrina Kaif will soon be working with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma again, but did she make sure Deepika Padukone is dropped from the film? Katrina Kaif will soon be working with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma again, but did she make sure Deepika Padukone is dropped from the film?

Katrina Kaif will soon be reuniting with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan, for director Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film. Since the time the project was announced, there were speculations over which female actors would share the screen with the Raees star and finally the makers have finalised Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma for the project. There were reports that the Baar Baar Dekho actor had requested Aanand L Rai to drop Deepika Padukone from the film. The reason cited in the reports was that both the actors have dated Ranbir Kapoor in the past and they aren’t really comfortable in each other’s company. During an interview with DNA, Katrina Kaif responded to this rumour.

“I don’t think any actor in today’s day and age is going around putting stipulations on their director. I am not comfortable talking about or having discussions on any film. I would rather like to give the directors their professional space to sort out or go through this process,” said Katrina Kaif.

Both Anushka Sharma (who is Ranveer Singh’s former girlfriend) and Katrina Kaif apparently are not friendly with Deepika Padukone. This was vividly exposed during an episode of Koffee With Karan when Karan Johar had asked the ladies if they considered Deepika Padukone a good friend and the two had remained awkwardly quiet.

Arjun Kapoor who was also a part of the episode had sarcastically told Karan, “You think I was about to get kisses for that? ” However, next day Deepika Padukone took the higher road and appreciated their honesty on social media. “These girls were on fire,” the Chennai Express actor had said.

these girls were on fire!😍what a fun episode…👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 http://t.co/BmWqWE4fXT — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 27, 2016

The report in DNA further mentioned that both Katrina and Deepika were spotted warming up to each other at Karan Johar’s birthday bash, which also saw the presence of Ranbir Kapoor. Looks like everyone has decided to put the bad days behind and move on.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in Jagga Jasoos with her former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She is also shooting for Aamir Khan’s film Thugs Of Hindostan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd