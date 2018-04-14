Katrina Kaif’s wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York

Katrina Kaif’s wax statue at New York reminds us of the one which stands in London’s Madame Tussauds Katrina Kaif’s wax statue at New York reminds us of the one which stands in London’s Madame Tussauds

Zero actor Katrina Kaif has joined the line-up of other Bollywood celebrities at the Madame Tussauds in New York. The first photos of her wax statue have been released on the Twitter handle of the famous museum located at Times Square in New York City. In the photos, we see Katrina decked up in a gold sequenced lehenga as she strikes a pose similar to how she does in her many photographs. Her statue is placed next to the superstar of Hindi cinema Amitabh Bachchan and to celebrate Bollywood’s colourful culture of song and dance, the statue seems to be unveiled amidst the performances of dancers dressed in Indian attire.

However, Katrina’s wax statue at New York reminds us of the one which stands in London’s Madame Tussauds along with the other noted Bollywood celebrities. There too, Katrina has been dressed in a glittery lehenga and is made to stand in the same pose as the New York statue. In London, the wax statue of Katrina was unveiled by the actor herself in the year 2015.

Madame Tussauds in New York also has statues of noted Hollywood celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift and Lionel Messi. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others add up to list of the Bollywood celebrities at the museum.

On the work front, Katrina is currently busy filming Aanand L Rai’s next, Zero, with Shah Rukh Khan and her another project Thugs of Hindostan has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. A few days ago, several photos from the sets of Zero featuring Kaif left many fans excited. Also, her dance sequence in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan has been creating headlines ever since the photos from the sets of the film were leaked on several social media circuits.

