Katrina Kaif lists down her breezy Sunday requirements and it includes pancakes, movies and friends. See pic

We can’t thank Katrina Kaif enough for finally making her debut on Instagram. And as Shah Rukh Khan welcomed his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star on the photo-sharing platform by stating that Instagram will be a prettier place now, it has surely got prettier. With each passing day, Katrina is showing us a different side of her personality. The actor shared yet another lovely picture and captioned it with a list of things required on a Sunday -“Hope everyone’s having an easy breezy Sunday with lots of Pancakes Sun Love Friends Movies.” Far from posting glamorous pictures, Katrina believes in making us take a note of her simplicity. The actor has been updating her Instagram from sharing pics from her daily life.

A few days ago Katrina also became the first Bollywood star to shot for the Towel Series by ace photographer Mario Testino. The actor has also been shot by Mario for Vogue India’s latest issue. Needless to say, Katrina is raising our expectations from every new post she shares.

And the world is taking a note of Katrina’s beauty. Recently, Deepika Padukone praised Katrina Kaif during a recent event. “I think compliments are always great especially when it comes from your contemporaries, it is even better. Thank you for that. I have always appreciated and admired her in her life and career. I am sure it’s not been an easy journey and I have always appreciated and admired that,” Deepika said. Katrina earlier said that she liked the look of Deepika Padukone in the title song of “Raabta”.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is busy working on Tiger Zinda Hai co-starring Salman Khan and Jagga Jasoos with former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

