Katrina Kaif has an answer to every trouble: take a selfie. She’s so gorgeous, it works too

Katrina Kaif is born with dressing sensibility. You will never see her going wrong about anything that she decides to wear at any sort of event. But what does she do if she ever faces the trouble of what to wear, just like any girl in the entire world? Well, she has a simple solution to it, she takes a selfie. The actor shared a picture on her Instagram talking about how a selfie can just make your life easy when it comes to the big decision of ‘what to wear.’ And by the way, the fans totally agree with her statement. One of her fans wrote, “Will try out this tip next time for sure…..btw you’re looking mesmerizing as always….have a good day ahead….love you….take care….keep posting….keep shining,” while a lot seemed to have complains about how they are not blessed with a beautiful face like hers, “My face is not as beautiful as yours,” writes another fan.

And some took her question of what to wear a bit to seriously. One of her followers wrote, “This selfie is really gorgeous🍒 you should wear whatever you feel like coz anything will look good on you! If u ask me , if u r at home then just wear your night suit!😂 like me. But if ur going out then take out a simple dress😊😍”

Well, this proves that the actor rules Facebook and Instagram totally as with just a simple selfie, she is able to make so many people connect with her.

