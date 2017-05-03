Katrina Kaif just redefined hotness in these Mario Testino photos. You have been warned

Katrina Kaif looks too hot to handle in these stills by Mario Testino. Katrina Kaif looks too hot to handle in these stills by Mario Testino.

There is sizzle and then there is Katrina Kaif. The actor seems to be on a mission of redefining the word ‘hotness’ these days. If featuring in celeb photographer Mario Testino’s Towel series wasn’t enough, the Bollywood star has now appeared in a series of clicks by him and all we can say is, “Ooh”.

When it is a photoshoot, we trust Katrina to do her best. The actor has yet again turned a muse for the photographer and the result is just fantastic. The actor shot for Vogue magazine’s upcoming issue with Testino and left the temperatures soaring in her swimwear avatar. In one of the pictures, she can be seen wearing a black shirt with an ear cuff and bracelet, and we are totally sure you will not be able to hold your heart in place once you have a look at this picture.

The actor recently made her debut on Instagram, instantly getting over 1.5 million followers. She posted a picture from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai in which she can be seen playing cards with her film team. Katrina captioned this picture saying, “Hard at work , prep time for Tiger Zinda Hai at yrf . Photography by Aditya Chopra.” The Baar Baar Dekho actor received an amazing welcome on the picture-sharing app with Salman Khan calling Katrina a ‘tigress’ and Shah Rukh Khan, her co-star from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, said that the app has gone prettier because of her existence. Priyanka Chopra also welcomed Katrina to the app.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, in which she would be seen sharing the screen space with Salman Khan after a five years gap. The two had appeared in Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. The sequel of 2012 film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for his film Sultan, which was one of the highest grossing films of last year. Tiger Zinda Hai will release in December this year.

Post this film, the actor would be seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos. This is their first film post break-up. There were rumours that Ranbir and Katrina would not promote the film together. However, Ranbir denied all the rumours and said Jagga Jasoos is a special film and both of them would extensively promote it.

