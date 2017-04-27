Katrina Kaif joins Instagram, Salman Khan welcomes her. See her first post

As Katrina Kaif posted her picture on Instagram, Salman Khan welcomed her on the social media platform. As Katrina Kaif posted her picture on Instagram, Salman Khan welcomed her on the social media platform.

Social media is an addiction and like million other addicts, the statement holds true for the Jagga Jasoos actor Katrina Kaif. After she made her Facebook debut on her birthday last year, the actor has been quite active on it and has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her lifestyle through her several posts. Now that she has become an FB pro, Katrina has decided to try her hands at other social media platform too. This time it is Instagram on which we got to see more of the publicity-shy Katrina.

Katrina already has 325000 followers and she posted a single picture till now. Among the first to welcome Katrina to Instagram was her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Salman Khan. “Pls instantly welcome on insta The Tigeress Zinda hai @katrinakaif,” Salman wrote.

Confirming the news to DNA and revealing her official handle, Katrina said, “Yes, I am joining Instagram and my official handle will be my name @KatrinaKaif. I got it. I won’t say how that happened, but I finally got it.” The actor who will soon start shooting for the second schedule of her film with Salman Khan, also said that she wanted to join Instagram only after knowing little intricacies of social media. “I wanted it all to be in a flow. So I joined Facebook and I wanted to get a hang of things. Instagram has been there for the last five years. It was something I thought of at that time and honestly, I never revisited that thought and just let it be. I do think that now, probably all the concerns that were in my head were not completely valid. Maybe they were at that time, they are not anymore now,” said Katrina.

Filmmaker Karan Johar who has worked with Katrina in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan also hinted at her debut on the social media platform earlier as he wrote, “Guess who is joining #instagram tomorrow?? She’s hot …she’s beautiful and she will give you fitness goals like no one else!!! Any guesses?”

Guess who is joining #instagram tomorrow?? She’s hot …she’s beautiful and she will give you fitness goals like no one else!!! Any guesses? — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 26, 2017

Talking about her plans for Instagram, Katrina said, “An international team is coming down from the US and we are doing a kind of fun, candid event with them. That’s great because it is the first time the Instagram’s international team is coming to Mumbai.” But due to the sad news of veteran actor Vinod Khanna’s death, Katrina postponed the event and posted a video on her Facebook account promising her fans that she will catch up with them soon.

Talking about this social media culture where everybody knows what their favourite stars are up to, Katrina asserted, “This instant access culture has consumed almost the entire society. It’s now a part of the world — whether you go to the airport, you go to a party or you go to a penthouse. There is no way of avoiding it. Like an ostrich in the sand, you cannot bury your head in the sand.”

On being asked whether Twitter and Snapchat are next on her list, Katrina says, “Snapchat is something I doubt very much I’ll be part of. But Twitter is on my plan. It is something I would like to do. Just like I said, I will get a grasp of these platforms first and check if the progression to Twitter is something I am ready for.”

In her first Facebook post, Katrina shared a video of her gorgeous sea-facing apartment and actually let us inside her home. But her first Instagram post was a regular picture of her which she captioned, “new beginnings … coming from my happy place #helloinstagram.”

