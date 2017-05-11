Katrina Kaif joins Aamir Khan for Thugs of Hindostan

Katrina Kaif is the latest star to join the cast of Thugs Of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Katrina Kaif is the latest star to join the cast of Thugs Of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Superstar Aamir Khan, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, producer YRF and now Katrina Kaif, no, it’s not the team for Dhoom 4. The group is back, and this time for the much-awaited Thugs of Hindostan, whose cast also boasts of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Katrina Kaif is the latest star to join the cast of the team. Dangal actor, Aamir Khan announced Katrina’s involvement with the project, as he welcomed the “last thug”.

“Finally we have our last thug…. Katrina ! Welcome aboard Kat,” Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan wrote on his Facebook and Twitter page.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal daughter, actor Fatima Sana Sheikh is also a part of the movie, which will go on floors on June 1. It is set to hit theatres in Diwali 2018. Thugs of Hindostan is supposedly an adaption of Philip Meadows Tailor’s novel, ‘Confessions of a Thug’, which revolves around the thuggee cult in the times of British Raj.

Finally we have our last thug….. Katrina ! Welcome aboard Kat :-) — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 11, 2017

This is Aamir and Katrina’s second on-screen outing after 2013 hit Dhoom 3. The current year is proving to be one about the reunion of sorts for Katrina as besides Aamir, the actor is getting back with the superstar and former boyfriend Salman Khan for the sequel of their 2012 action romance, Ek Tha Tiger. The duo has begun shooting for the YRF project, which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also read: Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan has another Hollywood project in hand

There are reports that Katrina might reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for Aanand L Rai’s next film. The actors last appeared together in late Yash Chopra’s romantic film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, in 2012.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd