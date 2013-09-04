Katrina Kaif is not working with ex-beau Salman Khan in Prabhudheva’s film

Actress Katrina Kaif will not be working with ex-beau Salman Khan in Prabhudheva’s next film,the makers said today.

After setting the cash registers ringing at the box office and starting a new wave of action-masala entertainers with Wanted,Salman Khan and choreographer-turned-director Prabhudheva are teaming up for a film,to be produced by Tips.

Rumours were doing the rounds that Prabhudheva’s film will bring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif back on screen again.

“We have not signed Katrina Kaif for the film. We have not thought of who the leading lady will be opposite Salman Khan. We are still working on the script. The story is not yet completed,” said Ramesh Taurani of Tips.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were last seen in Ek Tha Tiger. Since Salman Khan has a packed schedule,the shooting for the film will begin next year.

Ramesh Taurani is quite excited about his upcoming Shahid Kapoor starrer Phata Poster Nikla Hero. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi,the film also stars Ilena D’Cruz and releases on September 20.

“The film has all the ingredients that audience would look for – right from romance,drama,action,song and dance. We loved the story and hence decided to back it. It is a clean and neat complete family entertainer film,” Taurani said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App