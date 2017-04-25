Katrina Kaif is inviting you to her new house, would you like to be her guest? See pic

Katrina Kaif posted a new picture on Facebook, and fans are all smiles about it. Katrina Kaif posted a new picture on Facebook, and fans are all smiles about it.

Katrina Kaif has got her fans all excited with just one question — would you be my guest? The actor revealed on Facebook that she is house hunting and as soon as she finds a new place for herself, she wants her fans to visit. We wonder if she knows that she has like millions of followers just on social media.

The actor posted a picture with a caption, “Will you come visit me if I share the address with you ..?” and within 24 hours of the post, over 7000 people have accepted the offer and are eager to know when Katrina would finally share the address. By the way, a few who know about her current residential address were kind of upset with the actor. One of the comment read, ” Is that even a question ? Seriously ???? I went to Mumbai just to see you …. I even went to t guldev sagar apartment to see you …. But t guards told me that u weren’t there ….. I waited for more than 4 hours … Went there even t next day but couldn’t see u.”

Another fan wrote, ” Sure… why not… but it is obvious that media will eventually know ur address & all ur fans will try to get their thinking that they would get the opportunity to meet u in person. Bt I know that wont happen. So they will return with broken heart. So I will not be on that list bt I believe that someday I will get the opportunity to meet u in person. Stay blessed & be happy.” But a majority of them were very happy and recalled their favorite films starring Katrina Kaif.

On the work front, fans are waiting for the release of Katrina’s two much-awaited films, Jagga Jasoos and Tiger Zinda Hai. While in Jagga Jasoos, Katrina would be seen sharing the screen space with ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor, in Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina would be romancing Salman Khan. Both the films are scheduled for release this year.

