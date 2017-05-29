Katrina Kaif is insanely fit and insanely happy. See this video, photo to believe

On the work front, Katrina has some major Bollywood projects in the pipeline including Thugs of Hindostan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Jagga Jasos and an untitled film with Shah Rukh Khan. On the work front, Katrina has some major Bollywood projects in the pipeline including Thugs of Hindostan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Jagga Jasos and an untitled film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Katrina Kaif has two themes running through her social media accounts — how to stay happy and how to stay fit. The actor also knows how to mix the two together to come up with the best photos on Instagram. In fact, her photos on Instagram are so vibrant that we are forced to ask, does Katrina Kaif ever have a dull day? Her Instagram profile seems to oscillate between cute and hot pictures. This Monday she ditched her glamorous demeanour to be more like herself: simple yet stunning.

Her new post is about making most of every moment. Katrina shared this new picture with some insightful thoughts, “Here’s to a happy breezy Monday. May the force be with you.” Taken at a beach, Katrina’s photograph is devoid of any glamour yet makes a statement. She never looked so free spirited. Shah Rukh Khan was probably right when he said, “Instagram will be so much prettier now. Please welcome my friend, the lovely Katrina Kaif.”

And just a few days ago, she again had a video which made us believe that Katrina is almost a superhuman. The video has Katrina Kaif in the gym and sitting when there is no chair. And she did it like it was the most normal thing in the world.

A few days ago, Katrina Kaif shared a picture from the gym on her Instagram and captioned it as, “The future “Tigers” 🐯 @zahaankara @nirvankhan15 @iamarhaankhan @yasminbodyimage.” The lifting some weights with Arhaan and Nirvan, sons of Salman’s brothers Arbaaz and Sohail respectively. This came after her picture with a shirtless Salman Khan went viral on social.

On the work front, Katrina has some major Bollywood projects in the pipeline including Thugs of Hindostan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Jagga Jasos and an untitled film with Shah Rukh Khan. If all goes well, Katrina can also work with Salman Khan in Karan Johar’s next. “While KJo’s next directorial will be with Ranbir Kapoor, he wants to produce a film with Salman and Katrina in the lead as he finds their chemistry sizzling. Earlier, the same film was to star Pakistan actor Fawad Khan along with Katrina, but with the ban on Pakistani actors during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, that is not happening. Hence the filmmaker was keen to rope in Salman. The script is being reworked for Dabangg Khan and to make the character more suitable to him. The pre-production work on the film has begun,” a source was quoted in DNA report.

