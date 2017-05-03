Katrina Kaif is hard at work for Tiger Zinda Hai and we want her work life. See pic

Katrina Kaif is up for some fun with work as she shares a picture with her Tiger Zinda Hai team on Instagram. Katrina Kaif is up for some fun with work as she shares a picture with her Tiger Zinda Hai team on Instagram.

For Shah Rukh Khan Instagram has become a prettier space while for Akshay Kumar she is the last member of Bollywood to join Instagram, but all the Katrina Kaif fans who have been waiting to get a sneak peek into Katrina’s life will agree with Ranveer Singh who says “Der aaye durust aaye (better late than never).” It’s been only four days that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor has made her debut on Instagram and she already has got over 1 million followers on the social media platform.

Katrina, who has now become a social media pro, is making sure that her many followers who often visit her profile to catch a glimpse of their favourite star do not return disappointed. Probably this is the reason why we see her sharing several moments from her day on Instagram. After giving a sneak peek into how she looks early in the morning when she wakes up, how she finds her inner peace and how she travels in style, now Katrina is making us all jealous with her work schedule, which includes more play and less of work. Her latest post which reads, “Hard at work , prep time for Tiger Zinda Hai at yrf . Photography by Aditya Chopra #adityachopradoesexist” is in contrast to the picture in which she is seen enjoying a cards game with her Tiger Zinda Hai team.

Also, the Jagga Jasoos actor — who loves summer — is increasing the already soaring temperature with her sizzling hot picture and we are not complaining.

See other pictures of Katrina Kaif on Instagram

Katrina received a warm welcome from her contemporaries as she made her debut on Instagram. The one welcome note which caught all the eyes was the one from Salman Khan. Salman welcomed his friend and co-actor with a picture from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai and wrote, “Pls instantly welcome on insta The Tigeress Zinda hai @katrinakaif.” Other who joined Salman included Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

