Katrina Kaif is finding inner peace, destroying ours. See pic

Katrina Kaif is drop dead gorgeous in every picture she has ever shared on the social media. Katrina Kaif is drop dead gorgeous in every picture she has ever shared on the social media.

Ever since Katrina Kaif has made a debut on Instagram, we have not been able to take our eyes off her profile. It has just been four days, and every day the actor is giving us reasons to talk about her. After setting the screens on fire and making us say, ‘aww so cute’, the actor has set out on the journey of finding her inner peace. We can see her in a Yoga pose, with a book in her hand and making a cute face for the camera. As you lose your heart to her, you notice a disclaimer: Her t-shirt reads ‘troublemaker’ but is that enough to keep you away from drooling over her?

The actor shared the picture with a caption that reads, “Finding inner peace … (and information) whilst getting ready. Multitasking. Only an hour late.” What also makes us wonder is the book she is holding. A) It is in Hindi B) It looks like a book on some personality. So, why is she reading that? Well, only the 30-year-old actor has the answer for now.

Check out Katrina Kaif post here:

Katrina was recently welcomed by Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh on Instagram. While Shah Rukh, who has worked with the beautiful lady in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, said that the application has become even prettier because of her presence, Ranveer dubsmashed Judwaa 2 dialogue in which a character says, ‘it is better to be late as in India, people consider you a star when you are late.’

Also read | Instagram becomes a prettier place for Shah Rukh Khan as Katrina Kaif joins it

On the work front, Katrina has Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos and Salman-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd