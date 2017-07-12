Katrina Kaif is feeling like a Disney princess after cutting three birthday cakes already. Watch video

Katrina Kaif cuts her third birthday cake while promoting Jagga Jasoos. Katrina Kaif cuts her third birthday cake while promoting Jagga Jasoos.

Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos is nothing less than a fantasy Disney film and the actor is definitely its princess but there is something else that’s making her feel happier and better. Well, the actor’s birthday is just four days away and along with her, even her fans are extremely excited about it. As we all know, the actor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor, but wherever she is going she is being treated with a birthday cake. And that, definitely is making her days quite memorable. In fact, in her recent Instagram post, Katrina wrote that she has cut three cakes till now. “Birthday cake from Disney . I just loveeee birthdays … Cake no. 3,” wrote Katrina.

The actor, who is going to turn 35 this year, has not shared much about her birthday plans but it seems she will be having a working birthday as she will be busy with her performance at IIFA 2017, which is happening in New York. While she will be at the gala event there, Jagga aka Ranbir will continue promoting his film here.

Katrina Kaif had cut a cake while promoting Jagga Jasoos in Delhi too. Her fan pages had shared the video.

“It feels great. Since the time I have come in the film industry, from last ten years, I have been nominated every year. So it feels great that your work is being acknowledged. I won’t be attending IIFA this year, but Katrina is performing this year. And, I wish, may the best man win the award and wish all the other nominations best of luck,” Ranbir told ANI.

Jagga Jasoos is Ranbir’s first project as a producer. The film is being directed by Anurag Basu and will release on July 14.

