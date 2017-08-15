Katrina Kaif is committing a crime and her fitness trainer agrees. See photo

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a picture with Katrina Kaif from a wedding that the two attended. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a picture with Katrina Kaif from a wedding that the two attended.

As they say, it should be declared a crime to look so beautiful that you become lethal! But Katrina Kaif is one person who gets away everytime, despite killing it with each click of hers. Though we’ve seen numerous clicks of Katrina and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, the latest one which Yasmin has shared is tad different. This one shows the glittering side of them at a recent wedding.

Yasmin has been working with Katrina for almost a decade now. She is instrumental in giving Kat her abs and the hour glass figure which is the envy of many. However, this time, the two gave their gym session a miss and were spotted hanging out at a wedding. In a selfie that Yasmin shared on her Instagram handle, we see the two beauties striking the perfect pose. But what’s more catchy is the caption Yasmin gave to the image. She wrote, “It’s a crime for anyone to look this beautiful @katrinakaif. Thank you for being a part of #ShaazGetsAbs wedding #HotnessOverload🔥#WeddingShennanigans #friendslikefamily.”

Check out some more clicks and videos of Katrina and Yasmin from their gym sessions.

Katrina is a self-proclaimed fitness freak. According to Yasmin, the actor has a strong mind and devotes a lot of time for Pilates apart from an hour of cardio every day. The trainer says that Kat is currently at her fittest best. And her fans cannot agree any less.

The way Katrina left the audience grooving and asking for more with her perfect moves in songs like “Sheila Ki Jawani”, “Chikni Chameli” and “Kamli” cannot be missed. Here is one actor who not just gives us fitness goals, but is even an inspiration to look beautiful.

