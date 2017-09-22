Katrina Kaif is a diva and this picture is proving it again

Katrina Kaif is spreading some hotness via a throwback click. Katrina Kaif is spreading some hotness via a throwback click.

Katrina Kaif is in news for her upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. But now that the star is almost done shooting for the film, she is spreading some hotness via a throwback click. Katrina Kaif shared a click on her Instagram account and we see her posing under a tree and by the sea.

Dressed in white, she looks stunning. She shared the image with caption, “#throwback to a wonderfulll day under a tree and by the sea ……🌴🏖.” Katrina Kaif is not too old on social media but via her posts on her Facebook and Instagram accounts she keeps her fans informed of all that she is doing.

See the latest hot photo of Katrina Kaif shared by her on Instagram:

And see a few more clicks of Katrina Kaif here:

In number of Katrina’s clicks from the Tiger Zinda Hai sets, we have seen her doing some action stunts which has upped the level of excitement for this second installment in the Ek Tha Tiger franchise. Recently, actor Angad Bedi who is also a part of the film shared a last day of shoot video on his social media profile which featured him and Katrina. There too we saw Katrina and Angad in a training session for their action sequences.

We are just excited to see this diva in her next film, but have to till December 22, when the film hits the theaters.

