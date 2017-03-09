Katrina Kaif injured on Jagga Jasoos sets, advised bed rest

Katrina Kaif will not be performing at the upcoming awards show as she was injured on the sets of Jagga Jasoos. Katrina Kaif will not be performing at the upcoming awards show as she was injured on the sets of Jagga Jasoos.

Katrina Kaif, who is busy putting the final touches on Jagga Jasoos opposite Ranbir Kapoor, was injured on the sets of the film and has hurt her back. She has been asked to go on bed rest. This unforeseen injury has yet again stalled Jagga Jasoos and other projects that Katrina was working on, including her performance in the upcoming Zee Cine Awards.

A source close to Katrina told us that while shooting for Jagga Jasoos, something heavy fell on her neck and hurt her. The doctors have strictly advised her against any physical activity or exertion for a few days.

Watch | When Katrina Kaif Turned Stylist For Anurag Basu

Katrina Kaif’s spokesperson sent out an official statement which says, “This is to clarify that Katrina Kaif will no longer be performing at the Zee Cine Awards, due to an accident she met with on the sets (of Jagga Jasoos).The doctors have advised her rest and to strictly avoid any strenuous physical activity or exertion. Katrina is extremely disappointed that she will not be able to work through the injury. She is recuperating and will resume work shortly after a period of rest.”

Also read | Katrina Kaif looks scorching in this bikini pic. But what is weighing on her mind? See pics

Apparently, Katrina was quite excited about her performance at the Zee Cine Awards since the line-up of artists performing is quite fun. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sunny Leone are a few of the actors performing.

Trouble for Anurag Kashyap’s Jagga Jasoos doesn’t seem to end. We really hope that Katrina Kaif feels okay soon and is back with a bang!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd