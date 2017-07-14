Katrina Kaif: I was 18 when I met Salman Khan, that’s my most memorable experience

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to perform at IIFA 2017. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to perform at IIFA 2017.

Actress Katrina Kaif tasted her first Bollywood success opposite Salman Khan and she said meeting the superstar was the most memorable moment of her life. The 33-year-old actress made her film debut with Kaizad Gustad’s 2003 movie Boom, which was a failure. Her first hit was 2005 Salman-starrer Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? directed by David Dhawan. When asked what was the most naughty or memorable thing she did at the age of 18, Katrina replied, “I was 18 when I met Salman and that is the most memorable thing.”

To which Salman jokingly added, “There is nothing naughty that I did. And there is nothing memorable that I have done.” Salman and his former girlfriend, Katrina, will be performing at the 18th edition of The International Indian film Academy (IIFA) Awards here. When posed the same question, actress Alia Bhatt said, she was giving her exams and was also doing workshops for her debut film “Student of the Year” at the age of 18. The 24-year-old actress said she was both nervous and excited about her debut performance at IIFA. “I have not been part of the IIFA so far and I thinks everything happens for a reason. It had to be in New York and it had to be when I was nominated for two of my films – ‘Dear Zindagi’ and ‘Udta Punjab’. It is special. I am excited, enthusiastic and nervous.” Katrina quickly added, “I hope Alia wins both the trophies and gives one in charity.”

