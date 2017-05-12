Katrina Kaif helped Salman Khan realise that he is a Tubelight. Here’s how

Katrina Kaif signs Thugs of Hindostan, and Salman Khan realises that he is a Tubelight. Katrina Kaif signs Thugs of Hindostan, and Salman Khan realises that he is a Tubelight.

Katrina Kaif is currently busy with multiple projects, and one of them happens to be Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Salman Khan. Just recently, Aamir had also announced that Kat would be a part of his upcoming project, Thugs of Hindostan. Fans who loved Katrina and Aamir in Dhoom 3 went gaga after hearing the news, especially when it was unexpected. After all, it was earlier reported that Aamir will not star opposite a female actor that he has worked with already. Salman Khan, who has been busy promoting his upcoming film Tubelight directed by Kabir Khan, did not realise the implications of the latest development.

I’m such a big Tubelight that I just got to know that Tiger’s tigress is a Thug pic.twitter.com/MU1V5868eT — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 12, 2017

Bollywood’s Bhai took to his official Twitter page to congratulate his costar creatively. He managed to promote three in under 140 characters and called himself a Tubelight (we are sure that this pun was intended!) He tweeted, “I’m such a big Tubelight that I just got to know that Tiger’s tigress is a Thug.” This tweet came right after the announcement about his upcoming film’s first song, “Sajan Radio”.

Also read | Katrina Kaif joins Aamir Khan for Thugs of Hindostan

With the latest development, Thugs of Hindostan is a multicast starrer of which the Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh is also a part. Another artiste that we look forward to seeing is Amitabh Bachchan. Do you remember the last time Aamir and Big B shared screen space? Of course not. This is the first time the two of them will be seen working together. What is unclear right now is the role that the two female stars will be playing. Watch this space for more news about the same!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd