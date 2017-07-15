Katrina Kaif, gives a major throwback to Dream Team tour with Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and others. See photo

Katrina Kaif takes a selfie moment with her Dream Team company. Katrina Kaif takes a selfie moment with her Dream Team company.

After wrapping up the busy promotion schedule for Jagga Jasoos, Katrina Kaif is unwinding at IIFA 2017, with her contemporaries who are either performing or receiving awards this year. While she is at it, the actor has not forgotten her followers and is making sure that the audience get to know what she is upto on a daily basis. Katrina shared a selfie from IIFA Rocks 2017, a musical event that takes place before the main award ceremony. While AR Rahman’s performance is the highlight of the day, Katrina made sure to keep herself in the news as well. The actor posted a selfie with Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, giving a major throwback to Dream Team Tour, which took place last year.

She wrote, “Dream Team again . At #iifa2017 … ( missing the rest of you ),” by rest she meant Sidharth Malhotra, who is giving a miss to IIFA this year because of his upcoming film shoot. The Baar Baar Dekho actor is busy with Aiyaary, a Neeraj Pandey’s thriller in which Sidharth would be sharing the screen space with actor Rakul Preet.

Meanwhile, Katrina’s candid moments with Salman Khan from IIFA press conference held in New York, has made headlines as well. In a recent interview during Jagga Jasoos promotions, Katrina said, “I was 18 when I met Salman and that is the most memorable thing.” And in another interview, when Ranbir asked Katrina about the famous person in her contact list, she said, “Salman.”

Interestingly, the two have have been behaving more like Tom and Jerry through out their promotions for Jagga Jasoos. Katrina would be making a screen appearance with Salman Khan after five years with Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai.

The film is scheduled for release later this year.

