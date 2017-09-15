Katrina Kaif gets emotional as Tiger Zinda Hai schedule nears its wrap. Watch video

Katrina Kaif shoots a fun video of director Ali Abbas Zafar on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina Kaif shoots a fun video of director Ali Abbas Zafar on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai.

This Christmas, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar promises to deliver a high octane action packed Bollywood entertainer as his Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled to release around that time. But the filmmaker and female lead of the movie Katrina Kaif has taken special care to make the cine fans a part of their journey. Several videos, photos and stills from the sets have been doing the rounds on social media ever since the film has gone on floor. This time Katrina has posted a video on her Instagram account with the director of the film Ali from Abu Dhabi where the two are seen indulging in a fun conversation.

In the video, Ali tells how Aditya Chopra is impressed with Katrina’s performance in the movie and thus has gifted her a new car. But as the camera moves to it, it turns out to be a chopper. Also, the two reveals that soon the team of the film will be wrapping up the shoot of the movie. As Katrina asks the director how is he feeling when only a few days of filming are left. Ali says, “It’s been an emotional journey and a really special one. I hope we will all smile on Christmas.” As Katrina gets emotional, Ali cuts the video.

Ali Abbas Zafar also shared a video and thanked the authorities of Abu Dhabi’s government for their support. He tweeted, “Long and super hectic day of shoot over, thank you all the authorities from #Abu Dhabi government to make it happen :) #action madness.”

On Thursday, Salman wrapped up the shoot of the movie in Abu Dhabi and tweeted about the same. He wrote, “Leaving #AbuDhabi after a great schedule of 50 days for #TigerZindaHai, had a wonderful time.”

While various stills of the movie have kept the excitement of movie buffs intact, there are a few which made the wait for the film a little more difficult. One of them being the still where Salman Khan looked straight into the eyes of Katrina and fans of the duo got to see them together after a long gap of five years. Both the actors shared a romantic moment and their sizzling chemistry won hearts.

From romance, action to the climax, the audience has got a sneak peek into it all. Now we eagerly await the release of the trailer of the movie.

