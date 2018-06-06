Katrina Kaif shares her love for street foods: Food gets me going

Nothing can cheer Katrina Kaif up better than a good meal. Nothing can cheer Katrina Kaif up better than a good meal.

Katrina Kaif is a food lover. Yes, in a recent statement, the actor shared that for her gorging on good food equals happiness.

“Food gets me going. Nothing can cheer me up better than a good meal,” shared Katrina

Katrina shared her love for Mumbai and Delhi’s street food.

“I love street food and any street place that offers ‘paya’ with ‘kadak pav’ will instantly be a favourite for me. I can eat my heart out with ‘paya’ and pav. I also love seafood, with prawns and crabs being my comfort food. Mumbai being a coastal city has some of the best seafood restaurants, especially around Mahim and Juhu,” she said.

As for Delhi, Katrina considers it one of the best places for foodies. “The street food here is something to die for, I think Delhi gives you a lot of options and variety to choose from. From chaat in Bengali Market to kebab and paranthe in Chandni Chowk, I would want to try everything. Delhi also has some good fine-dining options,” Katrina said.

While she seems passionate about food, she is also quite conscious about her fitness and regularly hits the gym. We often see posts of the actor with trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. But she shares if she is given a choice, she would have loved to run at Worli sea face or Bandstand or even Marine Drive. Joggers Park is close to where she lives and the place looks amazing to her to work out.

See some videos of Katrina Kaif at the gym:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan and also Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

(With inputs from IANS)

