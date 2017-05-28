Katrina Kaif finds new gym partners and this time it isn’t Salman Khan, but his nephews. See photo, video

Katrina Kaif lifting some weights with Arhaan and Nirvan, sons of Salman Khan’s brothers Arbaaz and Sohail respectively. Katrina Kaif lifting some weights with Arhaan and Nirvan, sons of Salman Khan’s brothers Arbaaz and Sohail respectively.

Katrina Kaif has slowly but steadily become internet’s sweetheart. And it all comes at a time when the actor is gearing up for the release of her next film Jagga Jasoos co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Katrina is also shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming Tiger Zinda Hai along with Salman Khan. Katrina was recently seen chilling out with a shirtless Salman while shooting for the film. Needless to say, the film got a lot of traction on social media. Katrina also gave a glimpse of her gym workout sessions to her fans. The actor shared the video on Instagram and captioned it as, “Prep for those days when you can’t find a chair. please do it at the gym it’s very fun.”

Now, we see Katrina training hard with Salman Khan’s nephews. The actor posted an adorable picture on social media. Going by the picture, one can see the actor lifting some weights with Arhaan and Nirvan, sons of Salman’s brothers Arbaaz and Sohail respectively. She captioned the picture, “The future “Tigers” 🐯 @zahaankara @nirvankhan15 @iamarhaankhan @yasminbodyimage.”

It hasn’t been a secret that Katrina is close to Salman’s family. Despite their alleged break-up, Katrina has always been spotted hanging out with his family. She also attended Salman’s sister Arpita’s wedding in Hyderabad. A few days back, Katrina had also shared a picture with Salman Khan’s sister Alvira on Instagram and wrote, “With my two lovelies.”

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Katrina might not promote Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor will promote the film on social media though.”She’s a professional and doesn’t like to run away from her commitments. She will be promoting Jagga Jasoos in her own way through social media,” a source was quoted in a Deccan Chronicle report.

